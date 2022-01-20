Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has cautioned former Rivers South-East Senator, Magnus Ngei Abe, to desist from dragging Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, into his usual unctuous and vituperative media riddles.

Senator Abe, reputed for political merchandising and sabotage, recently pitched his tent in the camp of former Lagos Governor, Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, following the latter’s declaration to run for the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the former Lawmaker had during an event in Port Harcourt on Tuesday 11 January, 2022, taken a veiled swipe at the Transportation Minister and former Rivers Governor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, chiding him against coming close to the Presidency hence he does not love stealing money. Abe added that the seat of the President is strictly for those that love money. “Nigerians don’t want anybody who does not like money to come near the Presidency”. Abe stated.

Reacting to the ‘stuff and nonsense’ in a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said Magnus Abe, a man with a serious character defect speaks from both sides of his mouth and cannot be trusted and thus has severally jumped ship -from Amaechi to Wike to Sylva to Osinbajo and now Tinubu.

“I have resolved never to discuss Senator Abe, haven seen how lowly placed and irrelevant he has become particularly, after exposing himself as one that cannot be trusted after jumping from Amaechi to Wike. Abe later left Wike and embraced Osinbajo and now he has sneaked away from the Vice President for Bola Tinubu. Sen. Abe is far from a man to be taken seriously and this times are too serious for his kind of politics. He is as unstable as water”.

He said although everyone reserves the right to association and to free speech as allowed by law and thus, Abe is at liberty to support whoever he wishes, but where his right to association is expanded beyond its elastic limit to the extent that it becomes toxic, the guardian of public manners is always at a ready to intervene.

Stressing that Sen. Abe has not escaped the infamy his thievery has earned him, the party Chief counseled the Ogoni-born saboteur to be preoccupied with thoughts on how to save his neck and the little remaining of his public image from the N4 billion road contract fraud perpetrated against his own community as publicly alleged by Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, during a visit to Beera, Abe’s home town.

Eze further counsels Abe to do his best to lay off on issues pertaining to Amaechi and APC particularly now that he is no longer a registered member of the party and do his best to clear his name from the allegation levelled against him by Governor Nyesom Wike in a video that has gone viral that he embezzled a whopping sum of N4BM meant to construct a road awarded to him within his community. It is sad that instead of addressing the issue that Wike raised which he said is well documented sadly instead Abe accused Wike of awarding to himself over 25 School projects without paying the Contractors. According to Abe, who ate more money that Wike after awarding over 25 School projects to himself without paying the Contractors.

“I am not interested in the comparison between Abe and Wike who ate more Rivers State money than each other but addressing why on earth should a road awarded to him couldn’t be completed or the money returned back to the State coffers.

Eze tipped Tinubu to be wary of Senator Abe, noting that a man who could divert N4 billion meant for the construction of road in his own community, is not a character to be trusted with matters of public and even private interests.

The party Chief called on Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari administration and especially, the Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, in his quest to offer quality service and deliver democratic dividends to the people, assuring that the Minister maintains an unshaken posture and will not give-in to the antics of detractors and the petty ill-will of smear campaigners.

Ends

Signed

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

APC Chieftain & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP