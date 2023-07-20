2023 WWC: New Zealand kick off campaign with a historical victory over Norway

New Zealand made history following their first World Cup victory over Norway in 16 attempts. The co-host of the tournament played their first game against Norway earning a tremendous triumph of 1-0 at full time.

The first half of the game ended in a stalemate despite terrific efforts from both sides. Hannah Wilkinson broke the deadlock just 3 minutes into the second half to fire New Zealand to their first World Cup win. The game ended 1-0 in favor of the host.

New Zealand now sits at the top of Group A after the terrific three points while Norway dropped to the bottom of the table following the conclusion of the first game.