2023 WWC: Asisat Oshoala becomes the first African to score in three World Cups

Ikorodu-born and Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala becomes the first player in Africa to score at three World Cups. The 27-year-old made this feat after she scored Falcon’s third goal during their crucial victory over host Australia.

Asisat who made her debut in 2013 with the Super Falcons, has scored in three consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cups, becoming the first player from the continent of Africa to do so. She scored in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 World Cups while representing Nigeria.

The 2022 African best player and five times winner was doubtful for today’s tie but luckily was subbed on for Kanu (who also was on the score sheet today) and just 8 minutes after scored Falcon’s third goal.