2023 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Reps set to intervene in the dispute between NFF and Super Falcons 

The House of Representatives has decided to intervene in the prolonged dispute between the country’s Football Federation (NFF) and Super Falcons ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup slated to begin this month.

Recall that the Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, and NFF exchanged dirty conversation last week. This feat has fanned claims that the players will boycott their first game against Canada.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Olumide Osoba representing APC from Ogun State at plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting his motion, the Ogun representative disclosed the need why the player’s plans to boycott the first games at the World Cup should be prevented as that will not only spoil Nigeria’s name but diminish her reputation.

“Concerned about the potential embarrassment and negative impact on Nigeria’s reputation if the planned protest and boycott proceeds without intervention, as witnessed in previous incidents involving the national female basketball team.

“There are historical instances of non-payment of salaries, allowances, and bonuses, as well as the arbitrary dismissal of players within the Nigerian women’s sports teams.

“The situation is not only embarrassing but also raises serious questions about the treatment of athletes and the overall management of sports in our country.

“Aware that the Super Falcons have threatened to boycott their opening game on July 21, resulting in potential embarrassment for the government and jeopardizing Nigeria’s participation in the tournament,” he said.

The House instructed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pay the outstanding match bonuses and allowances owed to the players, ahead of the World Cup. They also emphasized the need to invite the NFF and related stakeholders to discuss ways to curb this prolonged crisis.