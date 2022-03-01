2023: With new Electoral Legislation, CUPP Optimistic of Opposition Parties Victory

If the opposition parties in Nigeria are serious, the Electoral Act (Amendment Bill) which President Muhammadu Buhari signed on Friday will guarantee victory for opposition political parties. So says the Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) that is commending President Buhari for assenting to the bill.

The opposition had also said that it received with extreme joy the news of the signing into law of the amended electoral act by President Buhari.

CUPP Spokesperson and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, in a statement said, “though delayed and allowing for Nigerians to mount pressure calling for assent to the law, Nigerian opposition coalition is elated that finally, Nigeria has a law that will revolutionize our electoral processes

” We further commend the Civil Society and indeed Nigerians for not letting go or reducing the pressure on both the National Assembly and the President to sign. They have done Nigeria proud.

“We also commend the opposition family for holding the government to account on the need to amend the electoral law early enough to allow INEC ample time to implement the law for a free, fair and very credible 2023 general election.

” We also commend INEC for its contributions and innovations which led to this very robust amendment to the electoral Act. We also remind the Commission that with today’s assent to the Bill, the ball is now squarely in the court of the Commission to begin in earnest to plan for the elections urging them to release the election timetable soonest to ensure stability and certainty in the process and in the polity.

” Finally we call on all political parties to put their acts together and embrace internal party democracy as this will enable only popular individuals to emerge as candidates of their parties as doing otherwise will lead to their failure as only candidates voted for by Nigerians can now win elections in Nigeria since the 2023 election is highly anticipated to be free, fair and credible.”