Valentine Ozigbo, a 2021 Anambra governorship candidate, has maintained that the 2023 general election would be the significant determinant of Nigeria’s trajectory and the sort of legacy to be met by future generations.

Mr Ozigbo made the assertion recently, when he represented Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, at the 2nd edition of the Archbishop Maxwell Akinwenwa Annual Public Lecture held at Paul University, Awka, with the theme, “Nigeria at Crossroads – The Way Forward”.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the member representing Abia South Senatorial District, was the guest speaker, and he spoke on the ideals of democracy and the beauty of upholding the rule of law.

The event is one of the activities to celebrate the upcoming birthday of His Grace, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa, the former Archbishop of the Niger who will clock 82 in November.

The celebrant was present at the lecture with his wife.

While speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the event, Ozigbo, urged Nigerians to see the 2023 election as “the most pivotal year in our history” drumming support for Obi, who four national polls have named as the frontrunner in the 2023 presidential race.

“Just like the theme of today’s lecture, Nigeria is at a crossroads, and now more than ever, our fate depends on the outcome of the general election.

“The choices are clear for Nigerians – we must choose to either continue with the destructive status quo or stand up and be counted among the brave ones who stood to secure the future of our dear country.

“It is not even a political statement to declare that of all the names on the ballot for the office of president, His Excellency Peter Obi towers above the rest in terms of track record, dignity, competence, compassion, and commitment to the plight of the common people.

“The election is just three months away, and I charge Nigerians from all walks of life to take a stand and guarantee a prosperous future of our country,” Ozigbo, one of Peter Obi’s high-profile supporters, added.