2023: Who The Cap Fits – ‘4IR’ Fourth Industrial Revolution And Effective Dynamic Leadership 

Steven Paul Jobs was an American entrepreneur, inventor, business magnate, media proprietor, and investor. He was the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Apple; chairman and majority shareholder of Pixar; member of The Walt Disney Company’s board of directors following its acquisition of Pixar; and the founder, chairman and CEO of NeXT. He is widely recognized as a pioneer of the personal computer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s, along with his early business partner and fellow Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. He penned the evergreen lines; “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”

Furthermore, he alluded to the facts that; “We live in a world full of paradoxes. We have higher freeways, but narrower viewpoints, we have taller buildings but short temper, we have more degrees but less sense, more knowledge but less judgements, more experts but less solutions.” ‘Many people would care about becoming rich and seeking for happiness. I want to change the world, to what? Well, a better place for everyone and a sustainable future for the generations to come. I believe crazy people like me who think they can change the world are the ones who do.”

Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes … the ones who see things differently — they’re not fond of rules, and they have no respect for the status quo – you can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them, but the only thing you can’t do is ignore them because they change things – they push the human race forward, and while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius, because “The people who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do.”- Steve Jobs, who died Oct. 5, 2011, at the age of 56, was one of those who saw things differently.

In a developing economy and a distressed nation like Nigeria, and as we navigate through a stormy weather getting ready for the 2023 general elections – we sure need a dynamic leader who understands the importance of inspiring others and achieving success through teamwork; rather than trying to dominate conversations or micromanage tasks, one who has tremendous amount of capacity to help nurture the growth of all team members, giving them the space that they need to grow within their roles; in short, a dynamic leader that can see the larger picture. Who is able to grasp how the different traits of his team members complement each other and how these relationships can bolster the entire nation. It is by achieving this that Nigeria would benefit from a “cushion” of technocrats that support a governing team.

In addition, we need successful dynamic leadership who would help citizens adapt and grow in response to changes in the workplace, including the landscape of modern demands that now remain remote to our uneducated and under- educated masses. These leaders must of necessity possess key characteristics that enable the nurturing of growth and recognition of “talent plus”, while leading through example. The team would lead by demonstrating passion, discipline and hard work, encouraging others to perform their best and achieve new heights. Therefore, it has become absolutely necessary to begin to interrogate the qualities of leadership presented by both the ruling party and the opposition parties.

Nonetheless, a leader does not exist in vacuum; s/he is as powerful as the patronage of the rest of the people and what the system permits him or her. Our worldview needs to be in conformity with the changes and dynamics of the digital age. Persons with ultra-conservative views have no business being leaders in today’s world since they definitely cannot even imagine what tomorrow promises – what is most apparent, however, with the exponential growth and developments in the fourth industrial revolution ‘4IR’ or for bargaining leverage is a dynamic leadership. The Chinese supported their rapid industrialisation with the “1,000 Talent” program where the contributors were chosen from the massive Chinese diaspora population. They have been very successful using this innovative approach. Whither Nigeria?

Instructively, the innovative and creative technology and novel approach that recognize the digital and knowledge-based economic advancement have been the driver for today’s industrialization in the most developed countries. The first industrial revolution (industry 1.0) earned millions for textile mill owners, while the second industrial revolution (industry 2.0) opened the way for tycoons and captains of industry such as Henry Ford, John D. Rockefeller, and J.P. Morgan. The third industrial revolution (industry 3.0) engendered technology giants such as Apple and Microsoft and made magnates of men such as Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. Now, the race for the fourth industrial revolution (industry 4.0) is on and there is no option; every country whether developed or developing must participate.

It is opined here that this is a relay race that a country like ours can join while carefully skipping the early legs; but with very careful and adept planning. Many countries have positively responded to industry 4.0 by developing strategic initiatives to strengthen industry 4.0 implementation. Unlocking the country’s potential to industry. We can do it if and when we stop thinking less, glorifying the past money suckers of the nation and killing or incapacitating our “talent plus” people. The decision as to where to head is now urgently required and 2023 should be the start of our climb out of the rot we have all directly or indirectly created.

Conclusively, permit my indulgence on the issues of dynamic leadership and who the cap fits: would it be the ‘Mandate’ BAT ’23 that might replicate HOPE ’93 or the Unifier who wants to treat the wound inflicted by the past cluelessness or the Rescuer or better still the Revolutionist? We must decide critically for our full emancipation and improved quality of life.

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS.

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.