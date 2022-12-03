As the 2023 General gets closer, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigerians to ensure that they vote into power leaders that are intelligent, straightforward, strong-willed, and committed to the course of taking the country to the next level.

Speaking at a Special Prayer Session towards the hitch-free year 2023 General Elections for Lagos State and Nigeria organised by the Lagos State Council of Chief Imams and Ulamas at the Lagos Central Mosque, Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the nation needs a leader that is bold and ready to take right decisions for the good of the country.

The Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stated that such leaders must be ready to stick to such a decision regardless of those against the decision, noting that the only candidate that meets the criteria is the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, “Based on antecedents and experience, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has what it takes in terms of leadership, networking, knowing people, public sector, private sector, giving what he has done in the past, given what Sanwo-Olu has done in Lagos State, if he becomes the president of this country, the story will be positives”.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians particularly Lagosians to go out massively and vote for the right candidates and ensure that their votes count. He noted that in 2019, only about 29 per cent of the registered voters in Lagos State voted and other states like Kano and Kastina had 56-60 per cent of voters.

Sanwo-Olu said, presently, Lagos State has the highest number of registered voters in the country with over seven million registered, and they should not complain about the weather conditions and decide to stay at home, they must all go out and vote, saying “it is only a day’s event”.

Commenting on the prayer session, the Governor said it was organised to seek the face of Allah for the peaceful conduct of the elections and that everything is determined by Him and He is the owner of all lives and “we are praying that he should protect us all”.

In his lecture, titled: “Roles of Islamic Clergies during Electioneering”, Associate Professor, Lukman Adedeji admonished clerics to pray for those seeking elective positions and urged the candidates to remember to fulfil their campaign promises when they get to power.

Adedeji noted that both electorates and the candidates must always remember that it is God that put one in a position of authority and that they and their followers should shun violence during and after elections and accept the outcome of the elections.

He, therefore, urged everyone and their family members to get their PVCs, adding that prayer alone cannot resolve the whole situation.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the General Secretary, Council of Chief Imams and Ulamas of Lagos State, Alhaji Morufudeen Shittu stated that the special prayer session started 21 days ago, held every Thursday, 17th, 24th and concluded on the 1st of December with the sole objective of seeking the face of the Almighty Allah for peace during and after the 2023 general election in the country.

Prayers were later offered for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 election, victory for Asiwaju and Shettima as President and Vice President; re-election of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as Governor and Deputy and for God to grant them the ability to rule in the right ways after the election.