2023: Umeh, our popular choice for Anambra Central – Chief Obidike

By Chuks Collins

As the road towards 2023 general Elections gets heated up, and all manner of political calculations, permutations and schemings get underway, Chief Victor Umeh has been singled out as the main torchbearer for Anambra Central Senatorial seat.

Umeh, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and foundation member of the party who has staked everything and all things to give the party and her victories a sound footing, was also a known face in the red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Speaking to a select group of journalists in Awka at the backdrop of some seeming political shenanigans observed to be in the making within the party and Senatorial zone ahead the 2023 race, a political tactician and Chieftain of APGA, Chief Amaechi Obidike, popularly known as “Enyi” urged all those currently grandstanding for the Senatorial seat to perish the idea.

He described Chief Victor Umeh as a political bulldozer who knows his onions in the nation’s politics, political and zonal representation. Hence should be allowed to lead the state’s contingent/caucus at the National Assembly (NASS) in 2023, especially in the Red Chamber.

Obidike who is a known key player in the nation’s oil sector pointed out that Umeh’s earlier presence at the Senate made a very remarkable difference for the Senatorial zone, the State, and the South East geopolitical zone in terms of quality active representation, attraction of projects and the attention of the Federal Government.

Chief Obidike, himself a pioneer interim state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) noted that time has come for political actors to jettison all-comers syndrome, but to always go for our best materials, like Umeh.

He therefore urged all those he described as pretenders to quietly fizzle out for a go-getter like Umeh. That those others should consider other options instead of hanging their hands very far above their capability.

“Senatorial seat for a state like Anambra is too important to be left in the hands of pancake-rubbing men and women any longer…

“It’s political Generals like Umeh who have fought and won all political wars who moves into any office, Ministry, or committee meetings in the NASS to seek and successfully negotiate for the welfare of his people that should henceforth be all to go to the National Assembly”, Obidike added.

Enyi threatened to go to the extent of calling out names in fourteen days time, if those he’s subtly addressing pretend they didn’t know or understand.