Reports reaching us states that the APC presidential flagbearer in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has met with former president Olusegun Obasanjo at the latter’s house in Ogun state.

Though they met behind closed doors, it is believed that Tinubu’s visit is not unconnected with his campaign consultations towards the presidential elections.

On this visit, Tinubu was accompanied by the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, the governor of Ogun State,Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel among other dignitaries.

He will be meeting with other APC stakeholders in the state later today at the MKO Abiola Stadium