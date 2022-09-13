The Presidential candidate of African Action Congress for the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore has knocked Nigerian electorates who plan to vote for the candidate of the Ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a post on Facebook, the Human Rights Activist stated that contrary to the popular notion being projected by Tinubu’s campaign team that he transformed Lagos, the State is in a sorry and miserable condition.

Sowore’s remark came on the heel of the rain that flooded certain parts of the State.

Sharing photos, the AAC candidate wrote:

“23 years later after Bola Tinubu colonised Lagos with his boys this is how Lagos looks like after 2 hours of rain. No sewage, no drainage, no plan.

“Lagos is dirty, Lagos is poor, Lagos is miserable place. Something is wrong with you if you remotely consider voting for Bola Tinubu in the next election. #WeCantContinueLikeThis”