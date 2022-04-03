2023: Quit Your Presidential Ambition, Ossai Tells Bello

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide Ossai Ovie Success has urged the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to perish his bid to become the President of Nigeria in 2023.

Ossai’s remark came on the heels of Bello’s mouth-watering promises ahead of the coming general elections in 2023.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai stated that Bello has been a disaster in Kogi State and should not be given any opportunity to replicate such disaster across the nation.

He wrote:

Dear Gov Yahaya Bello, if your plan is to develop Nigeria like the way Kogi is today, please you better quit this your ambition because I don’t want Nigeria to be like Kogi state.

How can you say Nigeria will become developed like Kogi if you become president?

You also said you will make 20 million Nigerians millionaires, please your Excellency how many youths in Kogi are millionaires?

I need the figure because I was in kogi some time ago and I didn’t see a soul praising you.