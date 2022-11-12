The Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Governor’s Office in Cross River State, Dr Alfred Mboto, has said that the gubernatorial standard-bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in the state, Senator Bassey Otu, popularly known as Sweet Prince, is the divine choice for Cross River people.

Also, Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly and APC senatorial candidate for Cross River Central, Rt. Hon. Eteng Jonas William, described Prince Otu as a household name and profound thinker, whose wealth of experience, vast knowledge and deep understanding about the concept of governance, would be brought to bear in the running of the affairs of the state if he is elected governor.

The duo of Mboto and William spoke in separate online videos.

Dr Mboto said: “Senator Prince Bassey Otu is a special, rare gift to humanity. A man whose religion is humanity and has recognized that those who have should take care of those who don’t have. Among his contemporaries, I have not seen anybody who has beaten him when he was a senator. Majority of the people who are now self-employed and employing other people were all the people he established through his empowerment. Many people believe that empowerment is to give a person one cup or a bag of garri or bag of rice. But for Prince Otu, empowerment should make you self-reliant, such that you can take care of yourself and the future. Come 2023 God has already approved that Senator Prince Otu will be the governor of Cross River State.”

The permanent secretary called on Cross Riverians home and abroad to come together to vote and bring in Sweet Prince as the next governor of the state. He added that the opportunity God has given Cross River people to have a competent and compassionate leader as the state helmsman come 2023 must not be missed.

Likewise, Rt. Hon. William, the Assembly Speaker, remarked: “Prince Otu, a household name in Cross River State, a man that taught Cross Riverians how governance and representation should be done. He took empowerment of the people to the next level that today everybody is struggling to see how he can meet up with that and till today we have not seen his match. Prince Otu doesn’t need to be introduced in any house. He has made his mark and he is a person that when you have a chat with, you will discover that he is very deep. He is a deep thinker. He speaks less but he is well knowledgeable about Cross River State. I have opportunity of meeting him several times and then issues of Cross River crops up. You discover that he is so deep. He is just not anybody that just ran into Cross River to run for election. He is simple and has not carried himself above who he is. A member of the House of Reps, a parliamentarian par excellence and a distinguished senator of the federal republic now coming into governance, you know what that means. He is an encyclopedia of governance.”

Senator Otu, believed to be the leading candidate for the Cross River guber seat, was in the House of Reps for 8 years between 2003 and 2011, and in the Senate for 4 years from 2011 to 2015.