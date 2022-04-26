2023 Presidential Race: Arewa Youths on War Path with Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi

Signs that the 2023 presidential race in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be full of uncertainties have started to manifest as Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) is rising against some of the perceived front runners

Against the run of the perceived popular play on the social media space the obviously aggrieved Arewa youths are opposed to Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

As a result, they are warning that they do not want any of them to emerge as the presidential flag-bearer of APC.

AYCF’s National President, Yerima Shettima, is claiming that Osinbajo, Tinubu, and Amaechi are liabilities that should not be taken seriously, alleging further that these APC chieftains are unpopular candidates, contrary to some Nigerians’ beliefs.

According to him, Nigerians are yearning for a new breed of politicians, and not the likes of Osinbajo, Tinubu, and Amaechi.

“Tinubu, Osinbajo, and Amaechi are the most unpopular candidates as far as I’m concerned. Don’t forget that Nigerians are yearning for a new order; they want something fresh. Nobody would take those liabilities for seriousness. I don’t think those candidates are popular before Nigerians.

“They are entitled to declare their intentions, but to say they are the strongest candidates is not true.Going by statistics, the youths between 18 and 40 have over 78 percent of the voting population. And going by this, the youths will not queue behind any older person.

“When you talk about Amaechi, what have we seen on the ground? Is it the railway or the disaster between Nigeria and China? Amaechi, who can’t produce a Councillor in his place, no local government Chairman, how can he be said to be popular?

‘’He can’t even go to his State; he said he was afraid of his governor in one of his interviews. Is that what you call popularity? The same Amaechi recently said he has no money to contest, so where did he suddenly get the money to contest? The same goes for Osinbajo.”

