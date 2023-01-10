The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), an international political support group on Monday, boasted to the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa that nothing will stop the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi from defeating him and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in the coming Feb 25, 2023 Presidential election.

According to the group, “despite all the intimidations from Okowa and his PDP minions, even 5000 times of Okowas cannot stop Obi and the LP from taking Delta State on Deb 25, 2023.”

The group was reacting in a statement to the alleged refusal of the state government to grant approval for the Obi-Datti campaign to use public facilities in the state for its rally on Monday.

POSN noted that Okowa as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP was expected to campaign on his achievements of 8 years as governor of the oil rich Delta state, rather than preventing the Labour Party and Obi from using public facility built with general public’s tax.

It therefore described the refusal of Governor Okowa to grant access to the public facilities in the state as an abuse of power, undemocratic and a most draconian act.

It also alleged that the only achievements Okowa can show to the whole world is to further plunge the state into debts despite huge allocation received from the Federal government.

The statement in part read; “Gov Ifeanyi Okowa’s refusal to grant the Peter Obi Campaign train access to any public facility in Delta State for their campaign further exposes the PDP presidential ticket as an unlawful, despotic and dangerous ticket.

“It also betrays the morbid fear and trepidation for the LP’s Peter Obi’s overwhelming ever-growing grassroots support wherever he goes.

“Consequently, POSN urges Nigerians to do everything to avoid falling into the PDP dangerous entrapment again.

“Public facilities in Delta State are not owned by Okowa or the PDP, but as the name clearly implies, they are owned by the people.

“It is therefore an abuse of power and a most draconian act for the governor of a State to stop opposition political Parties or any other lawful groups from having access to such public facilities, especially, when these groups are willing to meet every requirement for them to use the facilities.”

The group noted that Gov Okowa is afraid of his own shadows and knows that he can’t win Delta for the PDP “even with the billions of naira of State funds he has allegedly pumped into that hamstrung ship and continues to pump in.

“The Labour Party has taken over Delta State, and there is absolutely nothing, 5000 Okowas can do about it. He can only cry and cling to the protection of the paraphernalia of his incumbent office for the few more months he will enjoy it.”

It emphasized that “Labour Party shall have their campaign rally in Delta State eventually, and the people; the long-suffering people of Delta who have determined to enthrone good governance, will troop out en masse to show solidarity to the incoming President of Nigeria -Peter Obi, and his team, to the eternal shame of Okowa and his ragged team of losers.”