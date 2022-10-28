A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima has expressed confidence that the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will win all the states in the north in next year’s general election.

Galadima stated this during an on Channels Television’s Politics Today, monitored by TNC.

He said, “PDP is not even on the ballot because its strength is in the southeast, which has been eroded by Peter Obi. The next strength of PDP is in the south-south. With Nyesom Wike never supporting Atiku, the south-south is gone.

“And with Udom Emmanuel not picked as the vice presidential candidate, I don’t think he can use his money to counter Wike’s influence in the southeast and Wike is not only strong in the South East. Wike commands 14 states of Nigeria for PDP, and all of them follow him. Five serving governors, Nine gubernatorial candidates outside PDP-controlled states all belong to Wike. It is what Wike decides will happen in the PDP. The North East is completely Kwankwaso because he will win Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, and Bauchi, including the governorship.

“He will win the north-east, north-central, and will win the north-west. All combined, they have over 50-something million voters.

“Kwankwaso will poach the south-south, southeast, and part of the southwest.

“I assure you that all Nigerians who desire freedom, development, progress, and health services, have no other person to vote for than Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

Galadima alleged that desperate politicians are making moves to tamper with the electoral act so they can win elections.

“Now they want to change the law (electoral act) because they are losing when it is only four months to the elections. So there is nothing I said. Let me tell you If you see any reorganisation of any of the security systems in this country be assured that there is something up the sleeves of those who would advise the president to do that. And they have already made that arrangement, they went to go and convince the president to do that to help them win the election.

“I call on Nigerians that they must take their destiny into their hands and that they must resist, including the international community, must resist all maneuvers to tamper with the Electoral Act, which has already been agreed for. It is already less than four months to an election. The Electoral Act must stay and the elections must be conducted with this electoral act.”