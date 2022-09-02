As the curtain will be lifted on September 28, 2022 for political parties and their candidates to begin electioneering activities for the 2023 general election, the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, has called on politicians to endeavour to ensure the campaigns are strictly driven by issues that are germane to the survival of the country and the citizenry.

The senator who is seeking a return to the Senate, made the call when he met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly and State House of Assembly candidates for the 2023 elections from Benue South Senatorial District.

According to his media assistant, James Amedu, the meeting, which held at the Otukpo residence of the Senator, was aimed at strategizing and planning for smooth campaigns and eventual electoral victories at the polls for all the candidates.

In his address, Senator Moro congratulated the candidates for their emergence as PDP flag bearers from the party’s primaries. He said the meeting was convened to interact with one another and map out strategies to win their elections and deliver their party at all levels.

His words: “This meeting is called for us to interact with ourselves and map out strategies to win our elections and deliver our party at all levels. We have to take our time to meticulously plan our campaigns such that we would be able to come out victoriously.”

Charging the Benue South PDP candidates not to relax as the task ahead is still daunting, Moro advised against campaign of calumny or personality attacks on the opposition candidates.

He enjoined the candidates and their supporters to engage only in issue-based campaigns and tell the electorate what they stand to gain from them.

The Senator said they needed to work together as a team for them to win together. He added that by December, they should have toured all the council wards in Benue South to talk to the people.

Moro assured them of his unflinching support and promised to work assiduously to ensure that they all get elected in 2023, even as he urged them to give him their full support as well.

In their separate responses, the Flag bearers said they believed in the leadership and capacity of the Distinguished Senator. They commended him for the quality representation he is providing at the National Assembly and his visible impacts across the Senatorial District.

Pledging their unalloyed support and loyalty to Moro and the PDP, they vowed to work together as a team and not independently.