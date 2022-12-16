By Kingsley Wenenda Wali

Days and moments like this, rekindle and reinforce our belief in the infallibility of God.

Also, our faith in the efficacy of justice and the existence of men and women of equity and good conscience, was cemented.

Indeed, the past days and weeks have tested our faith, but we persevered. We believed that this malicious affliction shall not arise a second time. We were convinced that we had done our time and looked up to God for His will to remain our portion.

We had served political time under dark clouds – with hard Labour. We felt we deserved reprieve, fortunately that’s what the ruling of the Court of Appeal today (15/12/22) means to every member of the APC family. So, all we can say is, thank you lord for your love and benevolence.

While thanking God and the Justices – that He alone used to do justice, we must never say, do or refuse to do anything that will make this grace of God be an exercise in futility. We must therefore resist the temptation to mock those who lost today. Rather, we should focus on thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving presupposes that we must forgive those whose action(s) we believe have hurt us. And we must respect their rights to seek justice in the courts of law, rather than resorting to self-help. It is not for us to input mischief or malice. God is the only one to pass judgement on motive because He alone knows the heart of man.

To all APC members, the time for sacrifice and strategic engagements is now. It’s not the time to mock anyone or engage in revelry. The members and supporters of the APC, must be magnanimous in victory and make the party home for all tendencies. The state is in severe pains and bleeding. We all feel the pangs of bad governance and violation of both our economic, political and social values. Every Riversman does.

We must therefore work with everyone who wants to end rapacious despotism to deliver our dear state. There must be no discrimination or recriminations. The past must remain in the past. And we must walk with steady and united feet out of Egypt.

All party faithfuls, supporters & sympathizers must contribute their bit, in the belief that their token and support will make that needed difference. Don’t bother about the atrocities and iniquities of the leadership or follower-ship of both the present and the past, let’s just focus on the possibilities that TONYE COLE brings.

Tonye Cole’s electoral victory, to all Rivers people and those residing here, shall be reminiscent of the proverbial “our father’s house with many mansion”. Tonye Cole has no cartel. In fact all of Rivers state shall be his cartel because he is for us. Trust Tonye, support Tonye and work for Rivers APC and success will come.