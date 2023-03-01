The Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, who have been on the field to superintend the ongoing 2023 general elections, especially the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on 25th February 2023 across the country, have been commended and encouraged to do more in the subsequent electoral processes.

A statement by Force PRO, Muyiwa Adejobi said “The DIGs represent their various Geo-Political zones and have so been deployed by the IGP to manage election security in their respective zones.

“They are DIG Moses Jitoboh, mni, representing the South-South; DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni, representing South-West; DIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi, mni, representing the South-East; DIG Ali Janga, mni, representing the North-East; DIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, mni, representing the North-West, and DIG Bode Adeleke, mni, representing North-Central zone, who doubles as the DIG Department of Operations, FHQ Abuja, and has been side by side with the IGP in Abuja to coordinate the general deployment across the country.

“The security community in Nigeria has generally been commended for the level of professionalism, commitment, and zeal exhibited to bequeath to Nigerians a more secure electoral process. Officers and men of the Police and other security agencies have also been commended. They have performed creditably well in their capacity as patriotic citizens of Nigeria.

“We must equally commend various teams deployed to states and communities in Nigeria to execute the contents of the 2023 general elections operation order. The teams include election planning, monitoring and evaluation team, intelligence community, tactical squads, media teams, and a host of others.

“We promise to add more pep in providing adequate security for all and sundry in Nigeria and defend our common heritage, Nigeria, and its democratic values.”

