The Southern and Middlebelt Alliance says the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has created a regenerational consciousness in Nigeria’s political space.

The National Coordinator of the group, Pamson Dagyat, stated this in an interview with Arise News and monitored by TNC.

Dagyat said Obi changed the narrative whereby not participating in what he described as “auction sales of party tickets” where only the big players with the money can get the ticket.

He said the former Anambra governor decided not to participate in that auction/sale of that ticket but instead decided to create a regenerational consciousness through a new political field which is the LP.

According to him, Obi did not just stop at creating and planting that consciousness, he decided to water the seed through his track record of governance in Anambra state, which the majority of Nigerian people saw as a clear deviation from the norm ongoing.

The national coordinator of the pressure group said the big-time political gladiators are not in tune with what is happening in the country currently.

“What is happening is that most of these big-time political gladiators are still not in tune with what is happening in the country,” he said.

“Now, if you note that before now, in this Fourth Republic, the only way of getting the ticket of the big political parties is by the auction sales of that ticket where the big players that have the bigger money take the day.

“So here comes a time when somebody changed the narrative. And he decided not to participate in the auction, sales, or the auction of getting the party nomination. What he decided to do is to create a regenerational consciousness within the political space and decided to look for a new field, a new political field, which is the Labour Party, and plant this regenerational consciousness.

“He did not stop there, he decided to water this particular seed that he planted by his track record of governance in Anambra State, which the majority of Nigerian people saw as a clear deviation from the normal norm that is ongoing. He didn’t even stop there, with that consciousness, that feat that he was tendering, that political consciousness grew, and all over this country, they are known as the obedient movement. He did not stop at that level, he decided to weed that particular consciousness by putting in place a very clear roadmap for production rather than consumption.

“And he further decided to fertilize that particular consciousness by injecting Senator Datti as running mate. So What many of these big-time gladiators fail to understand is that Nigerians have already seen a different trajectory, and they are already in tune with this new regenerational consciousness in the political space and therefore all those gimmicks that you see happening are people trying to play their old cards, and that card is no more seen by the average Nigerian. They have already moved on. And they are looking forward to a better and brighter Nigeria where good governance will take its natural course.”