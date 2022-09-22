Spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Charles Aniagwu, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to embrace issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on “Politics Today” on Channels Television, Aniagwu said the party was prepared to stay on the issues because it was well abreast with the challenges bedeviling the nation.

He said only those who lacked requisite information on the nation’s challenges would resort to insulting opponents.

“It is important for every Nigerian to appreciate the fact that we must remain on the issues that our people are contending with.

“I am happy that our party particularly our presidential candidate has clearly identified what the issues are and it is only those who don’t understand what the issues are that try to bring up propaganda or try to attack individuals.

“As a party we have been able to reel out the issues we are going to deal with. Earlier, I listened to your interview with the Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, and I can see that he was unable to give answers that you needed to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

“The Presidential Campaign Spokesman said the PDP had identified the issues which are; the need to revamp the economy, ensure security of lives and property, devolution of power to the different component parts of the country.

“We will be addressing issues of education to the extent that today for over 220 days now our children have been at home because our universities are under lock and key due to ASUU strike.

“We will also talk about the need to manage our diversity because the mismanagement of our diversity has brought us to where we are and which have triggered some other symptomatic issues.

“When you look at these candidates, only Atiku Abubakar has been able to come up with a policy document titled My Covenant with Nigerians.

“He is the only one that is prepared for the job and that is why we are desirous of staying in line with those policy statements that our candidate has been able to put forward,” he stated.

Aniagwu who is also Delta State Commissioner for Information, said the party would continue to stay on the trajectory of the real issues that agitate the minds of Nigerians.

“For anybody to abandon those issues and begin to attack either fellow candidates who also have constitutional rights to vie for that office means the person is inflicting more injuries on Nigerians whose lives are already battered because of the abysmal performance of the APC-led government in past seven years.

“We will tell you the problem and also how we are going to solve them, we will not take the path of insulting other Nigerians because we recognise the fact that it is also their right to seek for that same office we are seeking,” he said.

On the health of the candidates, Aniagwu said Nigerians can testify that Atiku Abubakar is not challenged health wise to be able to carry out the issues he has put up.

“For us we are very much ready to showcase the identifies of those we are putting out to lead the country.

“The PDP will provide solutions to the things the APC failed to do that are bringing more problems to Nigerians.

“Nigerians would prefer to be taken back to the era where they could sleep with both eyes closed, an era when the Naira was more stable and when a bag of rice was affordable,” he stated.