2023: Omokri makes shocking revelation about Buhari

Self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, Reno Omokri has alleged that since 2003, President Muhammadu Buhari has always had a captive audience of 12 million Northerners.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said if the Peoples Democratic Party fails to field a Northern candidate for the 2023 presidential election, it will be an automatic win for the APC.

Omokri explained that fielding a Northern candidate will help the PDP share Buhari’s captives and that is the only way they could stand a chance of winning the election.

He wrote:

In every election since 2003, Buhari has always had a captive audience of 12 million Northerners, plus or minus, one million. If the Peoples Democratic Party fields a Southerner in 2023, Buhari’s captive audience will obey Buhari’s command to vote for Tinubu, who will inevitably win the APC’s Presidential primary. And he will win. The only way they will not obey that command is if the Peoples Democratic Party fields a Northerner!

Any scenario other than the Peoples Democratic Party fielding someone from the Northwest or Northeast is an own goal. I know this will infuriate a lot of people, especially from a particular geopolitical zone, but that is what truth does. It makes you mad as hell. But it makes you heal as well.

Individually, each state in the Northwest is politically powerful, especially the KKK axis. Kano, Katsina and Kaduna. But their individual strength is not why they influence elections. The power of the Northwest is their ability to vote as a bloc. Only the Southwest is that politically disciplined in the Nigerian project.

