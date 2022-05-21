2023: Nigeria’s next president must pay attention to restructuring – Tambuwal 

Governor of Sokoto State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal on Friday said the next president of the country must pay attention to the yearnings of Nigerians on restructuring, devolution of power and fiscal federalism.

Tambuwal who stated this in Asaba while addressing PDP delegates, said without addressing the issue of restructuring and other constitutional amendments the country cannot move forward.

According to him, “I believe that the next President of Nigeria should pay attention to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians for restructuring.

“It’s high time we sat down and engaged on how best we can achieve efficient management and governance of the country, so that Nigeria can work for all of us.

“I also believe in devolution of powers and also giving more resources to States and local governments.

“I believe that for us to arrest the degenerating issue of insecurity in this country, we must revisit the issue of state police and strengthening the security architecture of communities and the state level to ensure lasting peace in the country,” he said.

The former House of Representatives Speaker said he understood all the issues bedeviling the Nigerian nation, assuring he would partner with stakeholders to resolve and find solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“We must have a President of Nigeria that can speak to Nigerians, that can engage and discuss and find solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“So I assure you by the grace of God when we get the mandate of our party, and we eventually win the elections, its going to be a partnership between the federating units and the Federal Government at the centre.

“All of these we can achieve if we have a President who understands the constitution and have friends across the country to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“I am the youngest among the aspirants in the PDP and I appeal to our leaders and delegates to consider me to change the narrative for our dear country,” Tambuwal stated.

He thanked leaders and stakeholders of the state PDP for their support for Governor Okowa culminating in his massive achievements in empowerment and job creation, healthcare delivery, education, infrastructural transformation of Delta.

He described Okowa as a leader and a leading voice of wisdom for the party and country.

“By sustaining peace and peaceful co-existence in the state, Delta has remained one of the most peaceful states in the country

“We know the Delta of the past and the Delta of today that he presides over so we must thank him immensely for his dogged and astute leadership.

“in about a week from today we will be going to Abuja for our party’s National Convention to nominate the standard bearer of our party to square up with whoever the APC will present.

“As delegates we must be very conscious of the candidate we will chose because our action will have direct consequence on the lives of those alive and those yet unborn.

“Its a very sacred responsibility which we must emphasis with every sense of patriotism, commitment and sincerity.

“I thank leaders like Governor Okowa for resolving the issue of rotation in our party the way it was resolved.

“Agreed the constitution of our party recognises rotation, but yet again force majeure has made it compelling for the PDP to adopt the doctrine of necessity.

“In this case, the PDP said all Presidential aspirants irrespective of where they are from can go to the field and canvass for votes and whoever wins will now be the flag bearer of our party.

“There is a lot of wisdom in what has been done and thats why you can see that our party has been stable.

“The main objective for PDP is to win the election, how can we win the election and who is that candidate that can deliver victory to our party”.

He said party leaders and delegates must watch out for indices such as electability of the candidate and how the candidate can be appreciated, valued and trusted by all the tendencies such as, regional, religious, tribal and age.

He added that the president Nigeria needs now must be competent with capacity, character and the right temperament to govern the country because “If you are erratic it will be difficult for you to manage the Nigeria of today.” he added.

On his part, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said Tambuwal was a true friend of Delta and lauded him for his outstanding accomplishments in his state’s health and education sector.

“We have had time to listen to you and we know about your success story as the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives and we know also of your achievements in Sokoto State.

“A lot of people may not have the details but I have had the privilege of visiting to inaugurate a health project and I also took the opportunity to go round and I have seen your strides both in the health and education sectors.

“As a leader in Nigeria and the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, I know that you have played your role and I believe you have all the experiences needed to govern this nation.

“We are at a critical time in the history of our nation and it requires a lot of efforts on the part of all leaders and all members of the PDP to be able to deliver this country from where we stand as at today.

“I believe that our party as we approach the National Convention on the 28th of this month, would have to do a lot to pull the people together and we must understand that the interest of Nigeria and the party must take the center stage.

“And if we look at it in that manner, we would be able to do an analysis and resolve what would be best for us before going into the general elections and i am very certain that we would be able to take the right decisions at that point in time,” Okowa said.

He said Nigerians were tired of the inept leadership offered by the APC at the federal and urged all stakeholders to work together to rescue Nigerians from the APC maladministration.

“There is no doubt that we cannot continue to allow the current APC government to govern the nation because Nigerians are definitely not satisfied with what has happened.

“A lot of things have gone wrong, we have loads of challenges as a nation and collectively, as a party, we must rise up to protect our country and the future of our people.

“It is our hope and prayer that we would be able to resolve rightly at the convention.

“For us as a people, the delegates from Delta, we would discuss amongst ourselves and at the appropriate time, we would take decisions and our decisions would be based on what is best for our party and what is best for Nigeria.

“There are some issues you have spoken about which I know have touched the hearts of our people, particularly, the issue of restructuring and devolution of powers.

“It is something that our people generally believe in and it cannot be put behind us as it is very necessary to revisit it.

“We believe in the unity of this nation but as we unite ourselves as a nation, we should be able to speak the truth to ourselves and sit on the table in such a way that everybody will be carried along in the management of the affairs of this nation.

“We want to welcome you because you are a friend and brother of this state, so it is my prayer that when we sit to discuss, we would remember those qualities that you already have,” Okowa added

State Deputy Chairman of PDP, Val Areyenka thanked the Sokoto State Governor for the visit assuring that party leaders would meet on the way forward.

The Sokoto Governor was accompanied on the visit by Chairman and members of the Tambuwal Campaign Organisation led by Senator Tunde Ogbeha.

Like this: Like Loading...