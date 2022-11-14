The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 election, Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to make informed voting decisions.

In a series of Facebook posts on Sunday, the former Anambra State Governor averred that Nigerians cannot afford to vote for continuity of corruption, impunity and poverty.

Obi stated that Nigeria is in dire need of a reformative leadership, adding that his candidacy has the capacity to deliver dividends of democracy.

He wrote:

“There is Nigeria; But there are no Nigerians. Currently, Nigeria works for a small minority of people; Nigeria must work for ALL Nigerians.

“Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and in safety wherever they live. This is the first duty of government. This makes security a top priority for me.

“We can no longer gamble with our fate and future. I’m running for president because, I am qualified, I have the capacity, credibility, commitment, stamina, governance experience, and track record. More importantly, Nigerians can trust me.

“The desire to take Nigeria back is nearly unanimous. We may be used to the old order; but we cannot vote for continuity of corruption, recklessness, impunity and poverty. Deprivation is not habit forming. Nigerians desire a better life.

“Nigeria is badly in need of a reformative leadership. Bad leadership has hurt us deeply, damaged our psyche and diminished our potentials and dreams.

“Ultimately, the overall goal of the Obi-Datti administration will be to streamline governance, make it more responsive, transformative, effective, less transactional and therefore, efficient and cost-effective.”