2023: Nigerian Witches Brace to Install Buhari’s Successor, Governors

To some degree, the outcome of the 2023 elections with regards to the Presidency and governorship of some of the 36 states of the federation will depend on witches.

The lords and ladies of the night are already showing strong interest on who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. They are also showing interest in some of the states where their members are pushing for their preferred governorship aspirants.

In the meantime, the 2023 presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo does not seem to be flying with the witches. For the White Witches Association of Nigeria (WWAN), Osibanjo, a Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor who is being supported by the church for the presidential race, will not win the battle to succeed President Buhari.

According to them, God brought Osibanjo for a particular mission and that he would conclude that mission on May 29, 2023 and therefore advised him to return to the pulpit where God has a higher assignment for him more than being the “head of state”.

Spokesperson for the witches, Okhue Iboi, a former board member of Edo State Traditional Council during the Adams Oshiomhole administration, says the Buhari deputy was sent by God to deliver a specific assignment which he will finish next year, advising that it would be a “waste” of resources, energy and time if the professor of law sticks out his neck to succeed Buhari.

“God sent him to deliver a message to Nigerians. He has done that and he should go back to the church. God will use him in a bigger way other than being a head of state’’, Iboi said, revealing that a sitting governor from the south-east geo-political zone would be impeached except he engages in a fervent and effective prayer, adding that a topnotch political figure in Nigeria would die before the next elections and his death would shake the entire country and the international community.

“Some of the serving governors will have serious problems and one of them will be removed from office before his time. The only solution is serious prayer. In the south-east, one of the governors will have problem with his own people and he will be removed from office before the next election”, he said.

Continuing, Iboi blames the present precarious situation of Nigeria on cabal that has hijacked the government of President Buhari, whom, he said has a good intention for the country but has always been frustrated by people who don’t wish the country well, adding that after the meeting of the witches which took place in Aladja, Warri in Delta state in February, far reaching decisions were taken which include a free, fair and credible elections next year so that whoever emerges as the next President, Nigerians will not have any reason but to accept him.

He did not, however, want to disclose the geo-political zone that would produce the next president for security reason said “he will be a man Nigerians will love and accept. He will reposition Nigeria for greatness again and clear all the piling debts the country has accumulated.

“We had our meeting in the last week of February in Aladja, Warri. Nigeria has suffered for too long and the only way to tackle that problem is to have a credible election. That is why I can tell you that the next election will be very free and transparent. The winner will be accepted by Nigerians and he will do very well”, spokesperson for the witches said.