The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Benue State has agreed to collaborate with the Nasarawa State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to curb electoral offences in the upcoming general elections.

This agreement was reached during a courtesy visit by the ICPC Benue State Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Mr. Menge Tiku to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Nasarawa state, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba recently.

Mr. Tiku highlighted ICPC three-pronged mandate of enforcement, prevention, public enlightenment and education, stating that the visit was in line with the third component of enlisting and fostering public support in the anti-corruption war.

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to the fight against electoral malpractices such as vote buying and selling.