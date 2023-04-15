The Lagos State Government has reacted to the statement issued by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) cautioning State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards (SMPWB) from charging above the announced Hajj fare to be paid for the 2023 exercise.

In his reaction, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, affirmed that the sum of N2,999,000.00 was announced by NAHCON as the fare for intending Pilgrims wishing to perform the holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia through the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

He explained further that during a meeting with the intending Pilgrims, NAHCON’s publication in respect of the Hajj fare was brought to their attention and boldly shown to them for confirmation.

He added that intending pilgrims at the meeting agreed on a one-line package payment of the total sum of N,2,999,000.00 on or before 21st April 2023, being the deadline for fare remittance given by NAHCON for State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

Elegushi also stated that aside from NAHCON’s fare, the meeting considered the importance of fulfilling some essential Islamic rites/activities to be carried out by the Pilgrims both in Nigeria and at the Holy Land which were not captured by NAHCON, hence, the agreement between intending Pilgrims and the Lagos State Government that an additional sum of N200,000.00 be added to the initial NAHCON fare.

According to him, the added sum would cater for items such as the cost of Hadiyyah (sacrificial) ram, medical screening, and ziyyarah to important Islamic sites both in Makkah and Madinah, amongst others. He also said that intending Pilgrims would be provided with local delicacies whilst in the Kingdom.

Elegushi said that it was also agreed at the meeting that the additional N200,000.00 should be paid within two to three weeks after the 21st April deadline by NAHCON, adding that a video clip of the meeting is available for NAHCON’s confirmation.

He expressed his happiness that intending pilgrims are complying with the payment of Hajj fare, in line with the agreement reached.

The Commissioner said that the Lagos State Government has no interest in making profits at the expense of intending pilgrims but committed to providing Pilgrims with a seamless, comfortable and acceptable Hajj exercise which has been its goal over the years.