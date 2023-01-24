The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Sheriff Oborevwori has promised to run an all inclusive government if elected the next Governor of the state.

Speaking at Ofuoma, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, when he met with the people in the area, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the PDP, said that all Deltans and residents of the state would be carried along in his administration if he emerged the Governor of the state.

He commended the people for standing behind one of their own, Olorogun David Edevbie before and after the primaries.

“I want to commend you people for standing by one of your own, Olorogun David Edevbie, you people did very well. Now that we are approaching the election, I want to appeal to you to vote for me as your next Governor. I will remember you people very well in my administration if elected the next Governor of our dear state. I will run an all inclusive government. Also, you people should vote for all candidates of the PDP”, he said.

In his remarks, Dr Isaac Akpoveta, the Chairman, Governing Board, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, who hosted the meeting in his country home in Ofuoma, assured the Gubernatorial Candidate of their support for him and other candidates of the party.

He said; “We will deliver you in the March 11th, 2023, governorship election. We are going to deliver Atiku and Okowa. Our people have armed themselves with their PVCs to deliver you and other candidates of the People’s Democratic Party. We will not disappoint you”.

Also speaking, the Delta South Senatorial District Candidate of the PDP, Chief Ighoyota Amori, urged the people to vote massively for Rt Hon Oborevwori as the next Governor of the state and other PDP candidates.

“Our brother here who is hosting this meeting today in his country home, Dr Isaac Akpoveta was a strong supporter of Chief David Edevbie. He worked very hard for him. But today, we are all on the same page. We should all support our Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori. All PDP candidates are going to win in the forthcoming general elections”, Chief Amori said.