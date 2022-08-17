The Movement For Election Of Nigerian President Of Igbo Extraction on Wednesday, appealed to political gladiators, presidential candidates and political parties to caution and educate their overzealous loyalists and supporters to desist from the casting aspersions, character assassination and name currently going on among political parties.

This is even as the electioneering campaigns are yet to officially commence.

In a press statement issued to newsmen today, endorsed by Comrade Evangelist Vincent Ezekwueme, National Convener of the group and Professor Justice Chidi, the group’s National Secretary, they lamented ongoing campaigns of calumny by followers and supporters of candidates across various political parties in a bid to win supporters and solidarity for their preferred candidates.

This, they said, is to the detriment and interest of Nigeria’s political system and the unity of the country.

The statement said it is detestable that even before the commencement of electioneering campaigns, party supporters are heating up the political atmosphere, describing the development as unhealthy, unacceptable and a threat to the nation’s democracy and democratic principles.

“In the interest of the country, citizens and political advancement, all candidates, political parties and their supporters should play the game of politics according to the rules and in tandem with electoral act and constitution.

“Politics is a noble business for noble people, so it must be played with nobility, civility, morality, decorum and conscience.

“Our political leaders should do the needful by advising and counselling their supporters to always show love, respect and regard to other candidates and opponents, as it is the beauty and ingredients of democracy and democratic spirit and culture.

“Worthy of mention is the need for supporters of various candidates and political parties to focus more on issue-based campaigns, selling the manifestos, antecedents and character of their candidates and while they are the best of the bests to tackle myriad of problems and challenges bedevilling the country, not based on religious, tribes or clan cleavages which is bane of our development,” they said.

The group extolled what it called the virtues and humility of presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr.Peter Obi, saying he playing politics without rancor and bitterness in tandem with philosophy of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

“His politics of maturity, sincerity, tolerance, humility, mutual respect and highest regards for opponents and divergent views and opinions has singled him out as a unique and uncommon personality.

“It has also restored people’s faith and confidence in our electoral system, other candidates should emulate him,” they said.

Th group reiterated its earlier appeal to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to extend continuous voters registration exercise for three months, in view of the truth that many citizens are yet to be registered as well as give opportunity for all legible and willing citizens to participate in the forthcoming general elections.