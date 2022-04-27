2023: Group Hails Power Seekers for Shunning Ethnicity in Akwa Ibom so Far

A socio – political organisation in Akwa Ibom State, Good Governance Advocates Group (GGAG) says the manner political elite in the state are eschewing ethnic and vague zoning politics so far is a thing of delight to it.

Organising Secretary of the group, Anietie Udo-Udofia, who said this in Uyo, the state capita, claimed that the group hitherto watched with dismay, the indecorous exhibition of hate speeches and attempts to hoodwink the youth of the state to join in a fight they neither knew had fizzled away.

“It was very shameful to watch and listen to our hitherto revered political elders and leaders become vanguards of personal attack on Pastor Umo Eno, simply because he wasn’t their preferred aspirant which they had prepared to benefit from when such a person eventually becomes the governor of the state.

“Suddenly, mini-zoning, micro-zoning and all other interest-laden political jargons were thrown up as patriotic gestures or attempts to hackneyed justice, equity and fair play whereas they were fallshood to poison the gobbles to follow them.

“We thank God today, such frenzy has given way to senses of reason because, election is not often won through deceitful propaganda alone, but also facts and sustained public enlightenment of the masses’’, he said.

Continuing, he said though Governor Udom Emmanuel’s anointed successor may be their socio-political and economic elixir, he remained the best among those aspirants for the office of governor in the state.

For the group, it will be risky for the governor or president not to have a successor they feel would continue with their development strides after living office which according to Chief Nduese Essien, ‘Governor Udom has the inalienable right to make a choice , as an individual and more so, as a sitting Governor.

“His choice does not represent imposition or insult to Akwa Ibom State where there will be primaries and subsequent election.

‘The governor’s choice before the primary election is not the final position in the election. All the other aspirants and their supporters still have an option to accept the governor’s choice or continue to press their luck to be chosen at the next level and thus nullify the preference of the governor.'”

The group however, urged the people to support Mr. Umo Eno to succeed in the primary election for the progress of the state.

