2023 FIFA WWC: We can reach the final if we improve on our games – Toni Payne

Super Falcons’ midfielder Toni Payne has asserted that they can reach the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

After the completion of group games, the Falcons finished as runner-up to Australia, earning a knockout spot.

Payne believes that with resilience, the team can reach the final:

“If we continue to play as we have and improve on each game, we can go all the way to the final,” the Sevilla star said after Monday’s game at Brisbane Stadium.

“We are a team of wonderful and hard-working players, and together we can achieve our goals.”