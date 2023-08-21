2023 FIFA WWC: Spain edge European Champions to win the World Cup title

Spain defeated the European Champions, Three Lioness to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Spaniard, through Carmona’s 29th-minute strike, took an early lead. The red and yellow stripes side after the goal became formidable, especially in the defence, as they rebuffed all attempts taken by England at the Stadium Australia.

Spain full-back in an interview hails match-winning captain Carmona and reveals why this is ‘just the beginning’ for her nation.

“Wow,” she replied, with a puff of her cheeks, when asked how it felt to be called a world champion. “It’s just amazing. It feels unbelievable. It was incredible to share that moment with my team-mates.”

“We did a really good job,” added Battle. “They are a very good team, and we knew it was going to be tough. We had to stay together and work. We have shown we have talent, and we also work hard. Also, everyone [in the squad] believed we could win this tournament. That’s such an important thing.

“Olga is a very good mate, and it was very special [to see her score],” added Batlle. “She’s been showing she’s a really good full-back. She’s offensive, which showed tonight! She won the player of the match, and we have enjoyed that [achievement] with her. She is a very good captain. She has that belief in the team and is always talking to everyone about that.”

Batlle, who played with Earps for three years at United, said: “I know her level and I think she was amazing again tonight. We knew it was going to be tough to score against her. Thankfully, we made it happen.”

“We want to keep growing,” Batlle concluded. “It’s just the beginning.”