…Describes Burning of INEC Offices at Oyo as a Strategy to Sabotage 2023 General Elections

…Says it will be Disastrous Should Anything Untoward Happen to Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze says attacks on the main opposition political party – the People’s Democratic Party in her rallies at Kaduna and Borno States portends danger on democracy and rule of law in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to media houses in Abuja, the party Chief said creating a palpable gloom of apprehension in the polity during elections in a bid to stifle opposition political parties and cripple willful participation of the people in the electioneering process especially in the comfort zones of the opposition parties may result in apathy on poll days and this is not the best way to win an election in a democracy.

Recall that attacks were reined on supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar in Kaduna and Borno during the party’s presidential campaign rallies in those states which left hundreds of party faithful with various degree of injuries and destruction of vehicles.

Notwithstanding the conflicting reports on the ugly trend, Eze a member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team commended the Inspector General of Police for his swift response by setting up a high level Committee to investigate the crime and find a way to ensure that such similar incidents do not in any way rear up in any part of the country particularly during the period of Campaign.

Recalling that there was a period in which attempt was also made on Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Eze called on Security Agencies to provide additional security to all the Presidential Candidates as it will be a disaster should anything untoward happen to either Tinubu, Atiku, Obi or any of the Presidential Candidate.

The party Chief said INEC has proven sheer readiness to offer Nigeria and Nigerians a better election in 2023 but noted that the recent burning and destruction of the commission’s offices and other important materials at Osun and Ogun States may dampen efforts to improve elections in Nigeria. According to him, the unfortunate incidences are obvious signals that there are forces that do not want the 2023 general elections to hold peacefully and those forces must be identified and dealt with accordingly, to avoid the truncation of the 2023 general elections and plunging the nation into crisis that may be worse than the Abiola civil unrest of 1983.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for asking Nigerians to vote in any political party and candidate of their choice, stressing that the President’s counsel has eased tension in the country and lessened reliance on the false narrative that politics is a do or die.

Eze called on politicians to listen to the Counsel of the National Security Adviser who has issued a stern warning that the present Federal Government will not tolerate or condone perpetrators of criminality and agents of violence and insecurity during this period of electioneering.

He said Nigerians have suffered enough and should be allowed to see how they can survive this hardship in a peaceful atmosphere.