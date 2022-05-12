2023: Electoral Processes And Democracy Deficits – Richard Odusanya

According to Josephus Nelson Larned, an American newspaper editor, author, librarian, and historian. He posited; “It is not in elections that the quality and character of our government are determined. That is done in party nominations.” Larned’s position validates the points; of the values of freedom, respect for human rights and the principle of holding periodic and genuine elections by universal suffrage, which is an essential elements of democracy. In turn, democracy provides an environment for the protection and effective realization of human rights.

Ironically, as we commenced a very difficult but exciting journey democratically towards the 2023 general elections. Many of our compatriots fear that democracy in our beloved country Nigeria is still suffering from a legitimacy crisis; this is arising from the mismanagement of resources, institutions and electoral processes. Particularly, the ongoing process of nominations for party primaries, as exemplified by the major political parties, particularly the ruling party (APC).

Issues ranging from zoning, humongous amount for nomination forms, plethora of aspirants and the drama of the purchases by proxies; it became so embarrassing to so many of our citizens, so much so, that some resulted in what can be described as ‘sarcastic’ it was suggested that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Chairman, and perhaps the serving Security/Military Chiefs should also get involved and throw their hats in the ring by following the footsteps of so many of the present gladiators including the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Imefiele, in organizing and hiding behind some faceless associations to purchase their nominations tickets.

Defections, Decamping and Cross-Carpeting: it has been an interesting few weeks in Nigeria. For those of us that have been watching Nigerian politics from the sideline for the past few years, it feels very much like Déjà vu. The most interesting aspect of it all, is the purchase of the APC nomination and expression forms for the immediate past President, Dr Goodluck E Jonathan of the opposition party PDP. Although, he was rumored to have defected to the ruling party long ago. The drama of the Alimajiri and a certain Northern coalition buying his 100 million naira forms was a big deal for a bewildered Nation. This is certainly not what we bargain for.

After ruminating about the choices we made as a nation, I will like to conclude by posting the feedback on my position as regarding the issues of Equity Fair-play and Justice. This is a position that I have hold on to for very long. In contrast, I am confronted with another opinion which goes thus:-

“To me it is the turn of a reasonable, astute and innovative person. The people who destroyed this country are now telling us that they want to keep it together the way it is. It is this clamour for status quo that is dictating this turn-by-turn thing. Till recently, I have never been conscious of where a particular president/VP came from, north east, north west, south…..! And this is true. You can never get a country this way because the solution does not lie in turn-by-turn. Nigeria will continue its deterioration – there will be no change; turn-by-turn means come and grab your own.”

“Furthermore, the only fair play and equity must be to the masses of Nigeria who are living in misery, not amongst the LORDS OF POVERTY who put them there! Fairness & equity in political matters for politicians in office or in political ascendancy? This is an anathema. Are they going there to serve us or going to Aso Rock to rule us? These people are not kings where turn-by-turn is the order of ascendancy to the throne. The presidency is not a king’s position! Does this mean that they just “dash” it out as they wish? Why are we calling it democracy? May be what we have is TURNOCRACY.My penny’s worth.”

Finally, in the light of the foregoing, I wish to conclude that we are in for a long walk and the coming days are likely to be interesting moments.

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI

