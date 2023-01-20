Awka 2023 Elections

The United States Government says it has provided nearly $59 million dollars in technical assistance to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the Civil Society Organizations, in the last few years.

This technical assistance made available through the USAID, is to help emplace mechanisms and measures to strengthen the nation’s electoral system.

The Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Will Stevens made this known when he fielded questions from journalists in Awka, during his working visit to the Anambra State.

According to Mr Stevens, the efforts by the US, is also to encourage the Nigerian electorate to participate in the electoral process and to ensure that elections results are a true reflection of the people’s minds.

He explained that the visit was part of the country’s preparations towards effective monitoring of Nigeria’s elections coming up in the next month.

Mr Stevens who noted that this year’s general elections matter a lot to the international community, said the world is waiting to see how the country can overcome its present challenges and have a free, fair and credible elections.

“We have met with the INEC to know how they are preparing, the CSOs to strengthen them, the State Governor on issues of governance among others.

“We want to see that INEC operate independently and within the ambits of the law. We are looking to see that security services are on top of their games, that politicians and the people commit to a peaceful process. And also, that the press and media are free to raise the conversation around good governance and the need to elect credible leaders.

“It is important to state that the US does not support any specific or individual party or candidate. What we care about is that the elections are free, fair and credible and that they reflect the true aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“We look to all Nigerian to shun all manner of violence, intimidation before, during and after the elections. Candidates, citizens, the electorates and other stakeholders should know that these can undermine the democracy process. We are willing to support Nigeria fish out individuals who undermine the democratic process.

“These elections matter because as the fifth largest democracy in the world, the international community is looking to see what will happen. Some observers have said that this would be the most consequential election in the world in 2023,” he opined.

The US Consul General in Lagos observed that Nigeria, with its diverse ethnic and cultural attributes, has the opportunity to become a force to reckon with globally.

He also acknowledged the various potentials that abound in the country across various spheres, which the people of American have found endearing.

According to him, there is an incredible optimism among the people about what the country can become.

He said; “I love Nigeria.

“The people are so friendly and there is so much energy and enthusiasm. Despite the numerous challenges that the country experiences, I think there is incredible optimism about what the country can become.

“And when you see the growth in the music industry, the film industry and tech, these are all sectors that connect with the United States of America and it means we are so close.

“And you are able to tell your stories to the world and they are stories that people of America love to hear. Look at the grammies and what Nigerians have been doing there. That’s incredible!

“The thing I think is powerful about Nigeria is its diversity and it is much more like the US, where you have rich ethnic diversity, cultural diversity and religious diversity. And that diversity is your strength although it is usually difficult for people to learn from one another.”

Speaking on the African Head of States and African Union leaders Summit which President Joe Biden hosted in Washington DC for three days, Stevens explained that the event was to improve US-Africa relationship.

“Africa is key. The US believes in African solutions to African problems and global challenges- climate change, pollution, clean energy, backsliding democracy, coup. These things affect us and we need concerted efforts to address them and that was what the summit was all about.

US is already looking Nigeria for solutions. We are working with some big companies to develop technology and other solutions that can provide sustainable solutions to our collective problems,” he concluded.