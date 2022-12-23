Richard Odusanya

Let me begin with the golden words of Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill, a British statesman, soldier, and writer who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom twice, from 1940 to 1945 during the Second World War, and again from 1951 to 1955. Churchill had said: “Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

So let me be very clear about this: democracy is crucial for Africa’s progress and the 2023 general elections in Nigeria is expected to signpost a national rebirth for Nigeria which could happen after next year’s election. However the attainment of such stability will be a great advantage to many other countries in Africa. In fact, I opine that democracy is a prerequisite for Africa’s progress. Democracy also depends on the lively participation of organised civil society in political life. It should be noted that politics is too important to be left only to the politicians. Therefore, 2023 general elections in Nigeria will definitely be a litmus test and a make-or-mar situation for the giant of Africa.

Furthermore, I’d like to share with us the admonition from Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha CFR, a Nigerian lawyer and currently the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). Recently, in a keynote speech, Boss Mustapha, said; “The forthcoming general elections shouldn’t be seen as a do or die affair but rather a peaceful one in order to reflect the rebirth of the nation.” Boss, further stated, “In order to ensure there are peaceful and credible elections for National Renaissance, the election must be transparent, inclusive, and accountable, and there must be equitable opportunities to compete in the election.

Ironically, more than six decades after her independence, Nigeria has made little or no meaningful development progress – given the human per capita and unimaginable resources, Nigeria’s economic growth model would have the most significant effect on long-term development. Nonetheless, the country is still grappling with poverty, ailing infrastructure, socio-economic instability and underdevelopment. Unsurprisingly, and the way things are going, particularly in an election year whereby the atmosphere is tense, 2023 may be a make or mar year for us as a nation.

Flowing from the foregoing, it is thus, imperative that rewriting the pages of our beautifully imperfect lives should of necessity matter to us – but can we change the narratives through the conducts and outcome of the coming elections? Yes of course, we can do it – can-do spirit is alive. Peaceful and credible elections for national renaissance’.

In conclusion, our aspiration as a people, especially within the literate population is being shaped by many forces including the media, opinion moulders/formers and influencers, so-called seasoned and amateur politicians.

-The country has invested so much in the education of these population and therefore expects more from them.

-This country is not America or its like and should not be treated as such, it cannot withstand an incident like the American January 6th!

-We have to be mindful of the level of education of our masses, many of who do not understand the governance system that we have adopted.

-The media especially should be very careful at stoking destructive, unverified and inflammatory propaganda; it predictable that nobody in the country would be safe if we end up in a conflagration.

-The forces that shape our opinion should, regardless of emotion, affiliation and/or political inclination, be very aware of the peculiarities of our coexistence as a people.

-While wishing and praying for a brand-new year filled with joy unspeakable full of glory: I’d like to emphatically posit that the right thing must be done if Nigeria must remain one. Nigerians are in dire need of a TRANSFORMATIONAL leader.

HAPPY NEW YEAR IN ADVANCE TO ALL OUR COMPATRIOTS HOME AND ABROAD.

