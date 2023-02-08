A spokesperson to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Daniel Bwala has stated that the All Progressive Congress is afraid of losing the 2023 presidential thus the call to shift the 2023 election by an additional four weeks.

The PDP spokesperson who spoke on Arise Interview monitored by The News Chronicle noted that Nigerians are tired of the failures and inability of the ruling party to better their lives.

Speaking on an array of issues, Daniel Bwala noted that the People’s Democratic Party PDP will win the 2023 presidential election and assured that his party will reposition the country.

He added that although the Labour Party is also a viable opposition, the party lacked the necessary structure to win a presidential election in Nigeria.

He also disclosed that the former ruling party will win the presidential election on the 25th of February, 2023 despite the opposition of the G-5 group.

The News Chronicle could recall that the governors of Rivers, Abia, Oyo, Benue and Enugu States have distanced themselves from the PDP Presidential campaign, citing certain grievances within the party.

Speaking on a pocket of protest in the South West, the PDP Presidential Spokesman revealed that the protests are being sponsored by the ruling party to cowed the electoral umpire and President Buhari to shift the general election.

He further disassociates the People’s Democratic Party from any allegation the ruling party have put against it.

He said, “The All Progressive Congress blames everything on the PDP and they have been doing for the past seven years. The PDP is not in power at the Federal Level, so there is no way the People’s Democratic Party could formulate policies such as currency swaps. Even if mosquitoes bite them (APC) in their house, they will blame it on the opposition party”