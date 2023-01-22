In line with its mandate of sensitizing, enlightening and educating Nigerians, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with the Nasarawa State Government flagged off its voter education activities in the state. The one-day event held at Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall, Government House in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

In her welcome address, NOA Nasarawa State Director, Dr. Priscilla Gondoaluor explained that the programme was organized to mobilize increased participation in the enlightenment of citizens towards promoting free, fair and credible elections in Nasarawa State.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General, NOA, Garba Abari emphasized the need for voter education towards ensuring free, fair, credible and violence free 2023 general election. The DG NOA used his keynote address to explain the dynamics of narratives and its implication towards the 2023 election, saying that President Buhari has said Independent National Electoral Commission has been given all the resources it asked for to conduct free, fair and transparent election. The DG urged Nigerians to discard the notion that 2023 election is a make or break event for Nigeria.

In his remarks, Nasarawa State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule commended NOA for the voter education exercise, saying there is no better time than now to commence the activity. According to him, successful election is not only the work of INEC, but of many other stakeholders. He urged those who have not collected their PVC to do so, as it is the only way to exercise their rights. He used the occasion to advise politicians to carry out their activities in line with the electoral guideline, as he will not tolerate misconduct from any politician or political party. He however assured that his administration will provide the enabling environment for everyone irrespective of their party affiliation.

Stakeholders at the programme were traditional leaders, members of the civil societies, faith based organizations, youth groups, trade unions among others.