2023 Election: Nigerian Music Artist, Banky W Set to Contest House of Rep Seat, Joins PDP

Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W has officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is set to run for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The Nigerian artist who took to his social media page, shared a video of himself declaring interest to contest for the seat of Eti-Osa federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Mr Wellington however, in the 2019 general elections had contested for the same seat under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) but lost out after the poll.

In the viral video, the music artist and actor recounted how in the past years, he has been actively engaged in community development services and attempted to be a part of the solution to the problems in his constituency.

He further expressed that Nigerians will no longer settle for candidates who feel entitled to their place in government. Nigerians need innovation and reformation and this will happen when enough of us like minds who have the best interest of the nation at heart are in the government, he said.

In his words:

“I will once again be answering the call to serve to represent Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

“Some may not agree or understand my decision to run or my choice of the platform but I have learnt that we must engage with Nigeria where it is not where we hope that it should be. We must no longer be content to shout from the sidelines, we must get into the system and fix it.”

“The problems in Nigeria are from the top down but the solutions are from the bottom up hence the need for some of us to infiltrate the major platforms that exists in order to build an army of like minds who will enter government with the sale agenda.’’