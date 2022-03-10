2023 Election: El-Rufai reveals the zone expected to produce APC’S Presidential Candidate

On Wednesday, march 9, Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate for the 2023 election is expected to emerge from the southern region of Nigeria. He made this known when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV.

In his words:

‘’Our expectation is that our presidential candidate will come from somewhere in the south’’

The Kaduna state governor, expressed that it is left to the APC stakeholders in the south to propose an acceptable candidate from any of the geopolitical zones in the region. He made this statement while maintaining optimism that APC will remain the ruling party even beyond 2023.

He said:

‘’I think Nigerians expect much more than we have done but if Nigerians reflect deeply and compare with the other party, we are still a better choice.

‘’I believe that in 2023, APC is going to win the presidential election as well as the majority of the governorship elections.

He also, dismissed the speculations that he will be running mate to the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi in the forthcoming presidential elections. It is only The President that can make me rescind my decision not to contest he added.