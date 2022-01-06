The dream of Bakassi Local Government Secretary, Eyo Bassey Edet, to represent the area in Cross River State House of Assembly in 2023 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) has started to receive the blessing of party leaders.

APC chief in the area, Gerald Esin, says he is comfortable with Edet’s 2023 ambition.

The Bakassi council scribe however made his ambition public at an end of year party attended by Bakassi APC chiefs and ward executive members. He explained that his intention is borne out the fact that come 2023, a candidate from the riverine area should represent Bakassi in the state house of assembly

Edet, who is popularly known as Empowerment recalled that as a councillor in 2011, he enacted an empowerment program of various dimensions which impacted positively on members of his constituency and beyond and since then he has not relented

” I have always had a good thought for my people. I was given N1.4 million as furniture allowance as a Councillor , and I spent N 1 million on an empowerment program across my ward and beyond and some of the beneficiaries of that program are here and can testify”, he said.

He continued that even as a secretary of Council, he has stretched his hands to assist many people in various ways, not because he has money but for the love, he has for the development of people and the area.

Eyo, whose speech was intermittently disrupted by the shout of ” Empowerment, The Man We Know, The Man We Want”, noted that he chose the time to inform the party executive of his intention because business starts in 2022 for 2023 while appealing for encouragement and support to succeed

He assured them of his continuous support and appealed to the gathering to share the political gospel as he is available for service and will bring part of the proceeds as a member of the state house of assembly to the people

“Though campaign will start next year, I count on your votes and I urge you to resist big men and big names as you have done for me before because I am always available for you, my people”, he said

Gerald Esin, in his remarks , observed that the occasion was not a campaign but an end of year get together for chapter and ward executive members of the party, but thanked Edet for coming out early to declare his intention and therefore urged others with such intentions to follow suit especially during the Yuletide

Esin lauded governor Ben Ayade for strengthening the party structure in the state and enjoined party members to be resolute and believe in the party as more goodies will come their way next year