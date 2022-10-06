The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Aminu Shehu Chinade, has cautioned Officers and men of 4 Brigade not to engage in partisan politics.

He made the call when he visited the Brigade Headquarters while on a familiarisation tour of the formation.

Speaking further, the GOC noted that his visit was to familiarise himself with the formation and get first-hand information on its activities and units under the Brigade.

He also said it was to acquaint himself with the officers and soldiers under the Division as he recently took over command.

He commended the Commander, 4 Brigade, Brigadier General DH Ndahi, for his sterling efforts in keeping the Brigade on a sound footing and urged him to do more.

The GOC also conveyed the Goodwill Message of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, to the officers and soldiers of the formation and their families.

He also commended them for their exemplary conduct and selflessness and urged them to continue to do more.

Although the GOC noted a cordial relationship between the Brigade and other security agencies and the public, he implored it to further work closely with them and the host communities in its Areas of Responsibility to contribute to the security and wellbeing of the people of Edo State and environs. This, he stated, became necessary given the security challenges and the need to provide an enabling environment for peaceful and credible forthcoming general elections.