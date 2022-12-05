Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Nigerians to be prayerful and watchful in order not to be swayed by politicians with fake promises.

He said that with the 2023 general elections a few months away, some politicians had started making empty and unrealistic promises to Nigerians as was the case in 2015.

Okowa made the call at the Thanksgiving Service to mark the end of the Annual Convention of Pasture of Life Ministries International, Asaba.

He said that the task to rebuild Nigeria was herculean, but pointed out that many people aspiring to lead the country did not understand the enormity of the problem facing the nation.

According to him, the times we are in Nigeria is very difficult and many persons want to make it look like its very easy to rebuild Nigeria, that will be deceitful of any man to say so.

“We were deceived in 2015 at the campaigns because promises were made in such a manner that people said let’s drive out Jonathan’s and the APC came into government and we are where we are today.

“Here again people are beginning to its easy to fix Nigeria in 6 months but when you have not been in governance you will not understand exactly what the situation is and for somebody who says it’s easy to fix Nigeria, it means the person does not even know the depth of the problem of Nigeria as at today,”

The PDP Presidential running mate said a lot of work needs to be done, adding that it requires the collective responsibility of every citizen to turn things around for the country.

“There is a lot of work to be done, and it requires great leadership and followership to work together to fix this country.

“It requires the collective efforts of our fathers and mothers but it also requires a lot of our youths to work together because people who don’t understand the workings of governance can easily be deceived.

“We must seek the face of God, we must ask God prayerfully to allow His will to be done for this nation. So, we must all arise and pray that the will of God be in this nation so that we are not deceived again like we were deceived in 2015,” he added.

Okowa further said Nigeria had never been so indebted like it is now saying, “the level of debt that we are in now in this country, we have never seen it before since 1999.

“All l ask is that our youths should shine their eyes, pray, don’t be deceived again. Some people who told us that the naira and the dollar will become equal were deceitful.

“There are somethings that they will tell you and you will know that it is not possible because you have knowledgeable mind and you are educated.

“So, let us not just accept everything that people say, let us be cautious and prayerful and the Lord will truly guide us as a nation.

“As to whether Nigeria will return back to glorious days and surpass, yes it will; will it take time? yes also. We need to be prayerful,” Okowa stated.

Guest Preacher Bishop Emmah Isong of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), Calabar, in his sermon “Them that love God” told Christians not to struggle to make it in life but just love God for all things work together for good to them that love God.

He urged Christians to love God and always pray for the nation in all they do and God will always show up in their lives, stressing that, “when you love God stumbling blocks put on the way against you will become stepping stones for you,” Bishop Isong said.

Welcoming guests earlier, Presiding Bishop of Pasture of Life International, Bishop Jude Akhere had thanked the Governor for his immense contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He said he had lived in Asaba for 36 years and knew what the city looked like before the Okowa administration came on board.

He described Okowa as a governor with determination to change the status of Asaba capital city with several projects including Stephen Keshi Stadium; Professor Chike Edozien Secretariat; Maryam Babangida Way; DLA Road; Koka Flyover and Interchange

Asaba Storm Water Drainage; Okpanam Road; Asaba Leisure Park and Film Village.

Bishop Akhere also lauded the Governor for the establishment of three new universities, widow’s monthly payment; Youth Empowerment Programmes; Contributory Health Insurance as well as free health care for children under 5 and pregnant women had contributed immensely to the reduction maternal mortality in the state.