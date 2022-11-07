Member of the People’s Democratic Party Campaign Council in Delta State Amb Jackson Amayo has called on Deltans to rally round the Governorship candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate Monday Onyeme.

Amayo who stated this during a meeting with More For Delta Youth Project at Abavo said what Deltans need now is a man that won’t be tribalistic.

He applauded the group for their support towards the PDP governorship candidate Sheriff and his running mate Onyeme .

Amayo noted that PDP administrations in Delta State have favored Deltans and no doubt under the administration of Sheriff and Onyeme , it will Favour Deltans more

“Today I am overwhelmed hosting the More For Delta Youth Project.

“As a youth, I know what it feels to have a governor that will care for the youths by creating jobs and enabling environment.

“This I have seen in the person of Sheriff Oborevwori and i am recommending him for others to support.

“As for me, my family and supporters, we will always support the PDP governorship candidate in winning the 2023 governorship election.

“I am convinced about sheriff creating more jobs for our youths and I also know that he will put the interest of the youths above his personal interest.

“Irrespective of our tribes, we should support what is good for the general interest of Deltans and not our personal interest.

“I have gone through the agenda of Sheriff and I am impressed with the breakdown of the agenda.

“From his antecedents, I know his agenda will be achievable,” he said.

Meanwhile the Director General of the group Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole has reaffirmed the group commitment at canvassing more support for the candidate of the party.

Ugaga noted that the group is already set up at the various local governments of the state stating that the victory of Sheriff will be victory for all Deltans.

Also Maro Puzo Umukoro noted that the group checked all the governorship candidates before supporting Sheriff Oborevwori.

He said no other candidate that is more qualified that the PDP governorship candidate.

He commended Jackson Amayo for hosting the group with thousands of his supporters.