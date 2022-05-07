2023: Dark Cloud for Osinbajo, Atiku, Amaechi, Others as Cleric Predicts Woman President

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, and his Anambra State counterpart, Peter Obi, are not likely the messiahs Nigeria requires in a post-President Muhammadu Buhari era.

Neither the crowd of serving governors like Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State nor Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, among numerous others are.

General Overseer of The Christ’s Redeemed Evangelical Mission, (CREM) in Ughelli, Delta State, Revd Dr Mereh Wariri, is saying that God wants to use a woman to lift the country out of the economic woes, insecurity and social degradation that it has found itself.

Wariri was speaking on the election and the economic situation of Nigeria. According to him, God revealed to him that He was interested in using a woman to save the nation from the challenges but the women had not shown interest in the election and in the office of the president.

He said he was praying for the 2023 election to know who amongst the many presidential aspirants jostling for the office of the president of the nation would eventually emerge as the president, but to his surprise, instead of being shown a man, he was asked to deliver a message to the women folks in Nigeria.

‘’God wants to use one of them as the next president and that they should present themselves to contest for the office of the president’’, he said.

The cleric is urging women in the country to rise up to contest for the office of the president of the nation and not drawback, just as he added that he was neither a prophet nor a politician but was only sent by God to deliver the message to women.

He is also charging them to do away with their apolitical stance and apathy towards election, saying that God was interested in a female president for the country.

