2023 Consultations:  Princewill, a man Rivers’ People can Trust – Inko Tariah

As the 2023 poll draws near, and as an APC bigwig consultation continues to gather momentum, a Public Affairs Analyst in Rivers State, Opunabo Inko Tariah has joined other political associates and residents to call on a frontline Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Prince Tonye Princewill, who is not only a politician but also a Prince of the Kalabari Kingdom, a philanthropist, encourager of youths, film maker and a businessman to thrown in his lot for the race to the Brick House come 2023.

Mr. Opunabo who expressed his view on Africa Independent Television, AIT monitored by Nwaorgu Faustinus stated that those who have come in contact with Tonye Princewill will tell you that he stands for the welfare of the people.

“He is a man that is very compassionate, a man of rectitude, a man Rivers State people can trust, a man you can repose your confidence in and go to sleep” Opunabo said.

In his opinion, a party faithful, resident and political associate, Dagogo Emmanuel noted that Rivers State has enormous potentials which previous administration failed to unlock, adding that Princewill has the capability, experience, the will, connection both locally and internationally to unlock such potentials for positive change.

“There are lots of potentials but nobody has been able to unlock it, and in unlocking that potential, you need somebody that has the reach, the tentacles, the connection both globally and Tonye Princewill is not somebody that is a local player. Yes he is local but he is truly international.”

In the same manner, as reported by Akaha Nsirim, “a cross section of party faithful made up of women from different ethnic group in Nigeria but resident in Rivers State who constitute the women wing of the Princewills’ Political Associate, during a prayer section restated their belief in the ability of Tonye Princewill to rescue the party from its present state and called on him to present himself for the race to the Brick House in 2023.”

Responding based on the encouragement, backing, call and sincere push from various groups, individuals, stakeholders and as he continues with his consultations, Princewill said the “only way you win election is by working hard, now if all of you know, I ‘m consulting abi. That consultation wey I dey do, na house to house wey I do my own. I no dey do big man. I go wear short/nicker and t-shirts enter road I go do am. That means if I am consulting, you too must be what “consulting,” they chorused. “House to house, door to door”, Princewill declared.

By Nwaorgu Faustinus