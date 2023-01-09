The Civil Liberties Organization, CLO in Anambra State, on Sunday called on candidates contesting various electoral offices, political parties, stakeholders and their over-zealous supporters, praise singers, hangers on and sycophants to play the game in accordance with the constitution and electoral act.

The group decried with great disdain, avoidable rising political tensions, character assassination, name callings, casting of aspersions on perceived opponents and physical confrontations, rearing its ugly head in the state.

The call came from Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, Chairman of the Anambra CLO and Comrade Chidi Mbah, Secretary, in a press conference tagged “Let us give peace and love chance to triumph” in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

The call was in reaction to a brawl that ensued over the weekend, between supporters of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for Anambra Central Senatorial election, Hon Dozie Nwankwo and his People’s Democratic Party candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, during a cultural event at Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Council Area of Anambra State.

The group condemned the free-for-all fight, describing it as unfortunate, worrisome, despicable, detestable and condemnable.

It said concerted efforts should be made by both security personnel, candidates, political parties and stakeholders to forestall reoccurrence of such ugly scenario.

“It is pertinent and a step in the right direction for all political parties and their candidates to counsel their overzealous supporters to show respect, civility, decency and decorum while embarking on campaigns or selling their principals manifestos to the electorate.

“They should stop the wrong impression of no vacancy as a way of impressing their principals and intimidating their opponents.

“It is of prime importance to remind them that every elective office with exception of local government elections elapses every four years, hence there must be election to avoid leadership vacuum. It is left for the electorate to renew or withdraw the mandate.

“We most passionately appeal to all candidates to play politics without bitterness and rancour,” the group said.

The Anambra CLO also stressed the need for politicians and their supporters to tolerate the views of political opponents, identifying intolerance and absence of constructive criticism as a threat to the nation’s democracy and democratic spirit.

“Our political leaders and candidates should stop fraternizing with services of praise singers, hero worshippers and every government in power as they constitute the worst and greatest enemies of good governance and democratic government.

“Unless and until our political leaders realized that those who tell them what they need to know and do, are truly patriotic citizens not those who praise them and tell them what they want to hear for their pecuniary selfish interests, the future just like the present, will be very bleak and unbearable,” it noted.

They urged the citizens to get their PVCs and vote on the election day, noting that there is no room for sitting on the fence.

“We applaud the maturity, decorum, civility and mutual respect in which Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi is campaigning.

“Other candidates and political parties should emulate him,” the CLO posited.