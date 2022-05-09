2023: Christians Spoil for Decisive Political Action in Delta

Christians in Delta Central Senatorial District, the senatorial bloc of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, are bracing for a greater involvement in the 2023 politics.

To this end, the Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG) has carried out a training programme for what it described as “Church Officers in Politics” (COPs).

The training that covered the eight local government areas that make up the senatorial district took place at Ibori Civic Center, Oghara, in Ethiope West Local Government Area.

DPG is not just a group but an institution put in place by Christians denominations in Nigeria, with a view to encouraging Christians to be actively involved in politics, by joining dominant political parties in their place of domicile.

It’s also aiming at ensuring that only the righteous are entrusted with political powers from the presidency to the grassroots level; beginning from the 2023 general elections.

DPG’s Coordinator in the state, Rev. Dr Cyril Okonye , said the training programme and the inauguration of the zonal branch was preceded by an accreditation of representatives from each of the local governments in the senatorial district.

According to him, the events were organized to formally inaugurate and train all the newly nominated COPs in their area of duties which include sensitization and mobilization of Christians for the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing the gathering, Ethiope West Local Government Chairman, Pastor Oghenedoro Nelson Owoso, who hosted the event thanked the leadership of DPG for the initiative and for choosing his local government for the ceremony, assuring that Ethiope West under his leadership would give DPG the support within its power.

He then advised everyone present, especially the newly inducted COPs to bring the knowledge they have gained from the training to bear and always conduct themselves within the ambit of DPG rules and regulations.

Disabusing the minds of those who might be of the opinion that Christians should not be actively involved in politics and governance because it was erroneously defined as “dirty game”, the God fearing and humble Chairman of Ethiope West, narrated his political journey and called on them all to emulate him.

Those in attendance were Ethiope West PDP Chairman, Solomon Obareki, who was also decorated right at the venue by the State Coordinator, as one of the ambassadors to DPG.

Others were the Leader of Ethiope West Legislative arm, Kenneth Ibiri; Secretary to the Local Government, Sunday Amori; S.A, Solomon Umudjane a.k.a Orege; Chief Mrs Philomena Ededey; Supervisory Councilors for Finance, Agriculture and Environment, Oghenerukevwe Akpomiemie; Isaac Okotete and Mac Tobi.

