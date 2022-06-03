2023: Can Nigeria Have A Rescuer As A New President? – Richard Odusanya

Prospect of ‘4IR’…..

Rescuers are compulsive, often uninvited, helpers who cannot resist the temptation to jump in and try to fix other people’s problems. Also known as “Fixers” or “White Knights,” they come from diverse backgrounds, but they all have the desire or need to save others, including the sinking ship of a nation.

These well-meaning people generally pursue careers in the helping professions, such as doctors, nurses, psychologists, teachers, or social workers. Rescuers believe they have the necessary influence, charm, or persuasive powers to help change people or situations for the better. Their identifying traits include: being a man of deep insight, passionate and firm resolve.

OKWUTE, unarguably, a sound mind with a well-developed blueprint from a global perspective is seen as offering the Nigerian people the possibility of transformational leadership in the nature of Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, of Mahathir Bin Mohamad of Malaysia and Jinping of China. The writer makes no pretence about the capacity of the rescuer – a man of deep insight, passionate, firm and resolute – an African version of Harry Lee Kuan Yew (LKY).

Lee Kuan Yew’s emphasis on growth, the thrust on making Singapore attractive as a destination for investment as well as the focus on drawing world class manpower; building state of the art infrastructure and excellent air and sea linkages; a low and transparent tax regime; clean and efficient bureaucracy; a strong regulatory and legal framework; a neutral diplomatic policy which has ensured it is an ally of the US as well as China; and developing a clean and green city, have ensured Singapore’s stupendous economic success.

Instructively, transformational leadership is a leadership style that can inspire positive changes in those who follow; transformational leaders are generally energetic, enthusiastic, and passionate. Not only are these leaders concerned and involved in the process; they are also focused on helping every member of the team succeed as well, and by extension the larger society.

A transformational leader (rescuer), will leave no stone unturned and ensure that Nigeria is not left behind – in the fourth industrial revolution ‘4IR’ – which has the capacity to hasten the speedy attainment of high standard of living, quality of life and well-being of our citizens, ending poverty, inequalities of income and opportunity; job creation, especially addressing youths unemployment; facing up to the challenges bedeviling our beloved country Nigeria.

Such challenges – namely; killings, banditry, kidnappings and insurgency. Improvement of basic necessities of life – water, sanitation, electricity; providing social security and protection; well educated citizens and skills revolution underpinned by science, technology and innovation (through an education and skills revolution emphasizing science and technology).

Unarguably, Peter Gregory Obi CON, a Nigerian politician and businessman, who was the vice presidential candidate in the 2019 Nigerian general election under the People’s Democratic Party (P.D.P). He is also the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 Nigerian general. OKWUTE is on a rescue mission.

Now, more than ever, we are all in need of an antidote to despair. It’s rescue mission that is guaranteed to make us smile—laugh, even. it’s possible to look directly at the excruciating pains of our beloved country Nigeria and her citizens with the eyes of compassion and conviction, and power our actions with the ‘clean fuel of JOY’, as Mission: OKWUTE seems to me, a tireless rescuer of our time, a modern day Nehemiah.

Admittedly, Obi did well as governor and when he was departing office in March, 2014, after eight fruitful years, he asserted that he was leaving for his successor over N70 billion in cash and he was not saddling Obiano with a kobo of debt.

He received a near unprecedented applause across the nation. Interestingly, yours truly, was privileged to witness first-hand experience on the same flight to London with ‘PO’, he was exactly everything that was projected. That was my one-on-one personal experience with OKWUTE.

Though a soft spoken person, between 2006 and 2014, Mr Peter Obi showed that even with an outward meekness, which many translated as weakness, within lies a very resilient and tough character, especially considering the circumstances under which he came to office. He had said; “Our strategy will be to reawake the Nigerian workers. Nigeria is going to see something it has not seen before…”

Finally, permit me, to conclude this piece by placing a demand from our compatriot’s home and abroad for a TRANSFORMATIONAL leader who has the temerity, demonstrated strong will and capacity for rescue mission.