2023: Buhari, APC Have Secret Plans To Alter Electoral Act – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted “Nigerians of a clandestine plot by the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to alter the newly passed Electoral Act 2022 to introduce clauses that will compromise the 2023 general elections.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said “The APC, having realized that it is running out of time and cannot meet up with the already released electoral timetable now seeks to frustrate and derail the on-going electoral process.

“The PDP has it on good authority that the Buhari Presidency has perfected plots to use the APC leadership in the National Assembly to orchestrate an amendment to the Electoral Act to create opening for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to alter its already released 2023 Election Timetable and Schedule of Activities to accommodate the APC.

“Our Party has information about how the APC has been mounting pressure on INEC to push forward the already scheduled dates for the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP vehemently rejects this plot by the APC which amounts to shifting the goal post in the middle of the game and cautions INEC to resist such heinous design against our democracy.

“The election timetable has already been released, political parties have commenced processes, Nigerians have since set their minds on the election dates to vote out the APC and there is no going back on that resolve.

“The PDP therefore cautions the Buhari Presidency and the APC leadership in the National Assembly to note that any attempt to alter the timetable is an invitation to serious political crisis in the country as Nigerians will firmly resist them.

“While directing all PDP members in the National Assembly to be vigilant and firmly resist this plot, our Party also calls on all lovers of democracy; the Civil Society, the media, Organized Labour and the International Community to stand against this attempt by the APC to derail the democratic process.

“The PDP will not hesitate to call out millions of our members, teeming supporters of our Party and Nigerians at large should the APC continue in this nefarious scheme.

“The APC should have nobody but itself to blame. It must bear the full consequences of its recklessness, arrogance, disregard for rules, order and gross violation of its own constitution.”